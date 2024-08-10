J&K people will get their own govt: CEC

Jammu: “The time has come when you people shall be given your own government through Assembly elections,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, while speaking in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

“Now, the time has come to take forward the dreams you people have shown us by turning up in large numbers and standing in long queues at polling stations during the recent Lok Sabha elections, and to give you your own elected government through (Assembly) elections,” he said.

The CEC, who was accompanied by election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, did not share a timeline within which the electoral process will be completed. “The state level review has been completed and the Amarnath Yatra is also going to conclude on August 19,” he said, adding that “on our return to Delhi, we will have an assessment of the security situation and the availability of forces before announcing the election schedule”. Replying to a question about the Supreme Court’s September 30 deadline for holding Assembly polls in the Union Territory, he said, “We will keep this in mind before taking a decision on the matter.”

The publication of final electoral rolls will be done in August, he said. Appreciating the large-scale public participation in the Lok Sabha polls, he said the world had appreciated the enthusiasm of people of J&K. “The ray of hope and light seen in your eyes during the electoral process has filled everybody with joy and hope,” he said, adding that the people managed to achieve what had not been done for decades.



“You have chosen democracy, peace and harmony,” he said, particularly referring to the participation of women and youth in the general elections.

“The challenge before us now is to exceed the standards established by you, whether these were in respect to poll percentage or participation by the number of candidates,” he said. “We have to now raise a strong building on the foundation you have laid.”

He said that “no internal or external power can derail the election process”, and that “we are committed to holding the elections at the earliest”.

He said the Election Commission was sure that the people of J&K will give a befitting response to disruptive forces by participating in the polls whenever they are held.