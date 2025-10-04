J&K police attaches property worth Rs 2 crore belonging to designated terrorist

Srinagar: In a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and their support structures, Srinagar Police has attached a three-storey residential house constructed over 15 marlas of land located at Rose Avenue, HMT, a police statement said on Saturday.

The statement said that the property, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, stands recorded in the name of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, s/o Khawja Anwar Sheikh, father of designated terrorist Sajad Ahmad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul, as per revenue records and verification from Tehsildar Central, Shalteng, Srinagar.

"The attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No 235/2022 under sections 13, 38, 20 UAPA, and 2/3 EIMCO Act, registered at Police Station Parimpora," the statement said.

"Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), empowering authorities to attach properties used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The action was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate," the statement added.

The statement further added that though the property is registered in the name of the terrorist’s father, the investigation has revealed that Sajad Gul is an active stakeholder.

"He has been involved in facilitating terrorism, running anti-national propaganda, and inciting disaffection against the government through various online and social media platforms."

Police said this attachment forms part of the ongoing strategy of Srinagar Police to disrupt the financial, logistical, and operational networks of terrorism, including their cross-border sponsors and sympathisers.

"The action sends a clear message that individuals or entities aiding terrorism will face strict legal consequences, including the forfeiture of illegally acquired assets," the statement said.

"Srinagar Police reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law, protect peace and public order."

Security forces in J&K are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror.



