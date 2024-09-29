J&K polls: 23 govt employees suspended for MCC violations

Taking cognisance of the participation of government employees in election campaigning and related political activities, the J&K Election Office has suspended 23 officials besides disengaging six contractual/Adhoc employees for violating MCC guidelines, an official statement said on Sunday.

Moreover, 20 employees have also been shifted from their incumbent offices to offices in other areas against whom there were complaints of acting in a partisan way.

"The election office has further informed that a total of Rs 130 crore seizures have been made by different enforcement agencies in J&K during ongoing Assembly elections 2024 till now," the statement said.

It added that the Police Department has made the highest seizure of Rs 107.50 crore followed by CGST with Rs 9.88 crore, SGST/CT with Rs 8.03 crore, NCB with Rs 2.06 crore, Income Tax Department with Rs 87 lakh and State Excise Department with Ra 50 lakh respectively.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Pole said that about 7088 permissions have been given to different political parties and candidates regarding rallies, processions, opening of party offices, vehicles, display of banners, flags, pamphlets, hoardings, street corner meetings, door to door canvassing, helicopters and helipads, video vans, vehicle permissions for star campaigners, party office bearers and vehicle permission within ACs.

Out of a total of 1263 MCC violations reported to date, 600 stand closed after enquiring and taking appropriate action while 364 are under investigation which too will be disposed of soon besides notices issued to 115 candidates/political parties/media houses and others for reported MCC violations.

The CEO said taking stern action on carrying drugs, cash and liquor illegally, the concerned enforcement agencies have registered 32 FIRs.