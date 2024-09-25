J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far

A voter turnout of 27.20 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday.

The voting began at 7 a.m. and will go on till 6 p.m. in 26 Assembly constituencies. With a percentage of 40.74, Kalakote-Sunderbani emerged at the top in the first four hours of voting. The least voting was recorded in Habba Kadal at 7.4 per cent.

Kangan (ST) recorded 30.94 per cent voting, Ganderbal 24.91 per cent, Hazratbal 12.8 per cent, Khanyar 10.79 per cent, Habba Kadal 7.4 per cent, Lal Chowk 11.39 per cent, Channapora 11.48 per cent, Zadibal 12.52 per cent, Eidgah 15.7 per cent, Central Shalteng 12.27 per cent, Budgam 21.79 per cent, Beerwah 26.62 per cent, Khansahib 27 per cent, Chrar-I-Sharief 28.85 per cent, Chadoora 24.26 per cent, Gulabgarh (ST) 35.72 per cent, Reasi 32.31 per cent, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 31.08 per cent, Kalakote-Sunderbani 40.74 per cent, Nowshera 21.42 per cent, Rajouri (ST) 32.77 per cent, Budhal (ST) 31.62 per cent, Thanamandi (ST) 31.61 per cent, Surankote (ST) 32.79 per cent, Poonch Haveli 34.26 per cent and Mendhar (ST) 30.9 per cent.

Voting trends indicate that the turnout in the second phase could be similar to that seen in the first phase or marginally more or less the same.

Most polling stations in the six districts of UT -- Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi in Jammu division and Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal in the Valley wore a festive look.

Security forces drawn from the local police and the CRPF exchanged smiles with the voters as they started pouring out at the polling stations.

A total of 25.78 lakh electors are eligible to exercise franchise in the second phase of J&K elections. The Election Commission has set up 3,502 polling stations for six districts.

Senior politicians, including former J&K Chief Minister and Vice president of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra, BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina, former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar, Asiya Naqash, Abdur Rahim Rather, Hakim Mohammad Yasin, Choudhary Zulfiqar and J&K Apni Chief, Syed Altaf Bukhari are contesting in the second phase.

NC-Congress are fighting these elections in a pre-poll alliance. NC has fielded candidates in 52 seats while Congress is contesting in 31 seats. Two seats, one for the CPI(M) in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in Jammu division have been left uncontested by the NC-Congress alliance.

On five Assembly seats of Sopore in Kashmir and Banihal, Nagrota, Kishtwar and Doda in Jammu, the two parties could not reach a consensus and both have fielded candidates to engage in a friendly contest.

Voting for the third and last phase of J&K Assembly polls will be held on October 1 and counting will take place on October 8.