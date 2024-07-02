Live
- Who is Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba whose 'satsang' in UP's Hathras ended in tragedy?
- Dengue cases rise by 42 pc in K’taka: Health Minister
- Chelsea sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on six-year contract
- Death toll in Hathras stampede tragedy mounts to 87
- Revanth Reddy invites Chandrababu Naidu for meeting on July 6
- Security person killed, 4 injured in Pakistan IED blast
- Mumbai Police nab riots accused fugitive after 31 years
- Coal Ministry draws up strict norms to limit environmental impact of mining ops
- 'Gutted' Miller proud of SA unit after T20 World Cup final loss
- Gurugram: 14 officials appointed to deal with waterlogging
J&K: Poonch admin advises people not to roam out during night
Jammu: Keeping in view the anti-militancy operations being carried out by the security forces, the Poonch authorities on Tuesday advised people in the Mendhar area not to roam around the forest area during the night.
Mendhar SDM said that some civilians roam in forest areas during night hours wearing shawls or blankets.
He said that security agencies often launch search operations in the forest areas alongside LoC during odd hours in order to combat miscreants.
“The general public is hereby informed that no person shall roam in the forest areas during late night hours from 9 pm to 4 am wearing shawls or blankets etc without seeking prior permission from concerned authorities in order to avoid any untoward incident,” the SDM said.
