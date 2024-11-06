J&K: Search operation continues in Bandipora, terrorist killed in Kupwara

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district, while a search operation continued for the second day in Bandipora district.

Officials said that a terrorist was killed in a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in the Lolab area of Kupwara district.

“One terrorist was killed in the Lolab area of Kupwara district in an encounter with the security forces. Operation continues against the terrorists in Lolab," officials said.

“Searches continued for the second day in Ketsun forest area of Bandipora district where one terrorist was killed yesterday and two security men were injured,” officials added.

Ever since an elected government took office in J&K, terrorists have increased their activities. The intelligence agencies believe that the terror handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan have been frustrated due to people-participative and peaceful Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in J&K.

On November 2, a top commander of the LeT identified as Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed of Pakistan was killed after a day-long gunfight in the old Srinagar city Khanyar area.

Two local policemen and two CRPF troopers were injured in the Khanyar gunfight.

Last month, terrorists killed six workers of an infrastructure project company and a local doctor in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. The workers were building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make the Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road and generate economic growth and employment in the area. Those killed in the Gagangir attack include six non-local workers and a local doctor belonging to Budgam district.

Later, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

Terrorists have also targeted non-local semi-skilled workers in Shopian and Budgam districts although the targets escaped with minor injuries.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has given clear orders to police and other security forces to go after terrorists, their harbourers, sympathisers and overground workers (OGWs).

The occurrence of terrorist attacks in places hitherto believed to be free of militancy has been a worrisome development for the security forces as a single terror-related incident disturbs peace that has been painstakingly achieved by the security forces.

Meanwhile, taking a tough stand, Lt Governor Sinha said on Tuesday that those houses would be destroyed where shelter is provided to the terrorists.