J&K SIA attaches property of Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara

Srinagar: As part of its continuing operation against terrorism, J&K's Special Investigation Agency (SIA) attached the property of a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara district on Monday, officials said.

A statement by SIA said that the attached property belongs to Abdul Hamid Lone, son of Abdul Aziz Lone, resident of Mawar Bala Qalamabad, Handwara, in Kupwara.

"The immovable property attached comprises land bearing Khasra No. 110-min (02 Kanal 03 Marlas) and Khasra No. 115-min (01 Kanal 16 Marlas). The attachment has been made after following due legal process and with proper authorisation from the Hon’ble NIA Court, Kulgam," it said.

It said that the accused, Abdul Hamid Lone, is an absconding terrorist wanted in FIR number 02/2023 of Police Station CIK/SIA Kashmir, for his involvement in multiple offences under Sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"He has been evading arrest to avoid legal proceedings following his active participation in terrorist activities. The property attachment was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with statutory procedures," the SIA statement said.

“This action represents a significant milestone in the continuing investigation into unlawful and anti-national activities in the region. It also reflects the SIA’s unwavering commitment to neutralise terrorist threats, safeguard national security, and uphold peace and rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir," the agency said, adding that it, in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, remains steadfast in its resolve to take stringent actions against individuals and entities involved in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of the nation.

The SIA has been investigating some high profile terrorism linked crimes.

It also investigated and subsequently presented a charge sheet in the court against the murder of advocate Babar Qadri, who was killed in his house in Srinagar city by terrorists on September 24, 2020.

The SIA arrested and later charged the High Court Bar Association's former President in Qadri’s murder.