Just In
J&K SSP gets ‘excellence in investigation’ award in Delhi
Highlights
Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday honoured Rakesh Balwal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Investigation’ award at a function in Delhi.
The award ceremony was held at the anti-terrorism conference in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.
Balwal is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, and he has been recently repatriated to his parent cadre.
He has served in different capacities during his tenure in J&K and the NIA.
Balwal was responsible for cracking some high profile cases, including the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a car-borne suicide bomber on February 14, 2019.
