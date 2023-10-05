  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

J&K SSP gets ‘excellence in investigation’ award in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah
x

Home Minister Amit Shah

Highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday honoured Rakesh Balwal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Investigation’ award at a function in Delhi.

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday honoured Rakesh Balwal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Investigation’ award at a function in Delhi.

The award ceremony was held at the anti-terrorism conference in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Balwal is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, and he has been recently repatriated to his parent cadre.

He has served in different capacities during his tenure in J&K and the NIA.

Balwal was responsible for cracking some high profile cases, including the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a car-borne suicide bomber on February 14, 2019.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X