J&K: Two soldiers injured in ongoing Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured on Saturday in the ongoing gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that the injured soldiers have been evacuated to the hospital and the escape points for the terrorists have been sealed.

Police said that an encounter started between terrorists and security forces in the Ahlan area of Kokernag in the Anantnag district.

“A team of Police and security forces launched a CASO (Cordon & cordon search operation) in Ahlan on a specific input,” an official said.

He said that as the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter.

“Firing exchange is now going on in the area,” the official said.

Security forces have been aggressively targeting terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs), sympathisers and harbourers in order to eradicate the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ubiquitous presence of security forces is maintained around sensitive security installations etc to prevent any terrorist attack at these places.

