JNU seeks FIR on 'provocative' sloganeering against PM, Shah

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought an FIR after students allegedly raised "provocative" slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah inside the university campus during an event on Monday night, varsity officials said.

The letter written by the JNU administration to the Delhi Police states that certain students raised "highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory" slogans and are in direct contempt of the Supreme Court.

According to the letter addressed to the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North), and seen by PTI, the university's Security Department said a programme, "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba," was organised around 10 pm by students linked to the JNUSU.

The gathering initially appeared limited to commemorating the January 5, 2020 incident, with around 30 to 35 students present.

The letter stated that the nature of the event changed following a judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, after which some participants allegedly raised slogans that the university termed inflammatory and objectionable. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced online.

The administration claimed the slogans amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court and violated the JNU Code of Conduct. The university has named several students, including current JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme and argued that the slogans were "deliberate", "repeated" and had the "potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security".