JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal absolved Delhi police of any wrongdoing on Sunday when masked hooligans attacked students and faculty members in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Aadmi party chief said that policemen were well equipped to deal with the situation in JNU, but were not allowed to do so. Arvind Kejriwal said that there were clear orders from above, implying the home ministry which prevented the Delhi Police from acting.

The AAP chief remarked that the Delhi Police was a competent police force and could have very easily controlled the violence in JNU. They were powerless on account of instructions from above, Kejriwal said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for riots in Delhi. Speaking at a public rally, he pointed out that leaders of these parties promised to visit the homes of rioters.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh blamed the BJP and commented that Sunday's violence and vandalism at JNU were examples of state-sponsored hooliganism. He accused the BJP of orchestrating incidents of violence on the JNU campus.

It appears that all three parties are taking positions on the vandalism at JNU keeping an eye on Delhi assembly elections to be held on February 8.

The violence unleashed by masked thugs on Sunday continued to have its ripples on Thursday. Hundreds of students marched from JNU to the HRD ministry in the Central Secretariat area in the national capital. They were joined by leaders of Congress and left parties. Prakash Karat, Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat of the CPI(M), D. Raja of CPI and Sharad Yadav of the Loktantrik Janata Dal were among political leaders seen at Mandi House.

Meanwhile, an eight-member delegation comprising faculty members and student leaders of JNU met officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).