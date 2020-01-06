JNU Violence: Varsity Officials Send Report To HRD Ministry, Political Blame Game Blurs Picture

The JNU administration has put together a report detailing sequence of events which took place on Sunday regarding violence by a masked mob on the campus and has sent it to the HRD ministry. The Ministry of Home Affairs is also in close touch officials of the University administration.

The Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to meet officials of JNU administration. The pro-VC and registrar are reported to have interacted with the LG in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Jagdeesh Kumar has blamed students who have been against academic activity in the campus for the violence. He reportedly attributed it to the same groups who tried to block the registration process. It may be recalled that a section of students called for a boycott of exams after the hostel fees in the university were hiked.

In the wake of the violence which broke out on Sunday evening, the warden of Sabarmati Hostel in JNU has resigned.Delhi Police have registered their first FIR under sections of rioting and damage to property. The Police also denied charges of inaction and said that they responded to the calls from JNU promptly. The police probe has been transferred to the crime branch.

23 of the 35 students who were injured in the violent incidents, have been discharged.Political parties, while condemning the violence which broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), blamed one another, with the opposition parties targeting the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, students in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and elsewhere in the country, have come out in solidarity with the protesting students of JNU who have blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Opposition including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), NCP, and Left parties blamed the BJP for the violent incidents.

Meanwhile BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya questioned the presence of leaders Yogendra Yadav and D Raja at the JNU campus within minutes of rioting and wondered whether they had prior information. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also echoed this line of thought. The BJP has blamed the Congress and Left parties for the campus violence.