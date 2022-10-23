Job fair an opportunity for Engg graduates too: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai: The Centre's 'Rozgar Mela' has ensured opportunity to even the engineering graduates and those educated upto plus two, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Handing over the appointment letters to new recruits in various government departments at the Rozgar Mela held at ICF Chennai, she said the event ensured employment opportunity to the youth.

Congratulating the new recruits, she said many youngsters got the appointment in their own home state. "Here is an engineer who landed as Inspector in Income Tax department, another as a probationary officer in a bank and yet another as GST inspector.

Many youngsters got jobs in their place of residence or their native state," Sitharaman said while interacting with the candidates at the event virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.