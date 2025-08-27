Jodhpur teacher who set herself, and daughter ablaze accuses in-laws

Jodhpur: In a fresh development in the suicide of a school teacher who set herself and her three-year-old daughter on fire, police on Thursday said they have found a note in which she levelled serious allegations of harassment against her in-laws.

On August 22, 32-year-old Sanju Bishnoi sat her daughter on her lap at their home, poured petrol over both of them and then struck a light.

After catching fire, they fell onto the floor. The woman’s husband, Dilip Bishnoi, was not at home at the time of the incident.

When their neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house, they called up the woman’s father.

The family rushed to the house and found their daughter burning.

“The daughter died on the spot, while the woman succumbed to injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur on Saturday,” ACP of Mandore Nagendra Kumar said.

The woman’s father lodged a police complaint on Sunday, claiming she was being harassed for dowry. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman’s husband, parents-in-law and sister-in-law, Kumar said.

The victim’s family also accused her in-laws of abetting the suicide.