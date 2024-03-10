Jolt to Congress as Gandhi family loyalist quits in MP

Bhopal: In a significant political development in Madhya Pradesh, veteran leader and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri bid adieu to his five-decade allegiance with the Congress, and joined the BJP on Saturday. Pachouri, accompanied by former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and a cadre of ex-MLAs, joined the BJP in a ceremony in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V D Sharma, and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters.

This move marks a notable setback for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, as an increasing number of its members are opting to join the ruling alliance. Pachouri, 71, a long-time associate of the Gandhi family, had a notable political career within the Congress, having served as minister of state for defence and as a four-time Rajya Sabha member. His criticism of the Congress post-defection highlighted the party's shift towards caste-based politics.

At the function, Pachouri said he had entered politics to serve society and the Congress would talk about establishing a casteless society. "...But now they are talking about caste. In the last few days, the political and religious decisions (taken by the Congress) made me uneasy," he said, apparently referring to the party's move to decline the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony invitation.

"I have served in the Defence Ministry. Never were questions raised about the Army's bravery.

There was never a talk to provide 'evidence' (as sought by Congress leaders regarding the 'surgical strikes')," Pachouri said while defending his decision to shift from Congress to the BJP. Among the prominent figures who switched sides were former MLAs Sanjay Shukla (Indore-1), Arjun Paliya (Pipariya), and Vishal Patel (Depalpur), all of whom were previously associated with the Congress.

Pachouri's decision to join the BJP was met with praise from former CM Chouhan, who emphasised the veteran leader's commitment to serving the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, a respected tribal leader who had secured three terms as an MP from the Dhar (Scheduled Tribes) Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket, also made the switch to the BJP, along with several other leaders, including Bhopal district Congress chief Kailash Mishra, former NSUI state chief Atul Sharma, and senior party leader Alok Chansoriya.