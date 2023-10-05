Live
Journalist Abhisar Sharma And Others Summoned In NewsClick Case By Delhi Police Special Cell
- 1. The Delhi Police Special Cell has summoned journalist Abhisar Sharma and several others for questioning in connection with the NewsClick case, which involves a UAPA investigation.
- 2. This follows search operations, detentions, and arrests, as the investigation unfolds with further developments expected."
In a significant development concerning the NewsClick case, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has issued a summons to journalist Abhisar Sharma for an interrogation. He has been instructed to appear at the Special Cell's Lodi Road office. Furthermore, several other journalists associated with NewsClick have also received summons to assist in the ongoing inquiries.
This action comes in the wake of a series of search operations, seizures, and detentions carried out as part of an investigation related to a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Special Cell.
During these operations, authorities questioned 37 male suspects at various locations and interviewed nine female suspects at their respective residences. Digital devices, documents, and other materials were seized during these actions, with the intention of subjecting them to further examination.
The investigation is currently underway, and at this stage, two individuals, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty, have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing probe.
As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that more developments and revelations will come to light, shedding further clarity on the nature and scope of the case surrounding NewsClick.