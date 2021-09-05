  • Menu
Journalist Raj Chengappa participates in Green India Challenge

India Today Group Editor/Director Raj Chengappa along with Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar planting a guava sapling at Pandara Park near India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday
India Today Group Editor/Director Raj Chengappa along with Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar planting a guava sapling at Pandara Park near India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday 

Highlights

Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar met India Today Group Editor/Director Raj Chengappa in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar met India Today Group Editor/Director Raj Chengappa in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The MP, known for his exceptional dedication in caring for the environment by encouraging people to plant saplings, nurture them, take care of trees and other measures, discussed the efforts of GIC with Raj Chengappa.

During the interaction, Raj Chengappa expressed his happiness over the efforts that are relentlessly being put in by the members of Green India Challenge and enormous public participation.

He urged everyone to volunteer and do their bit for the Mother Nature. Raj Chengappa along with J Santosh Kumar planted a guava sapling at Pandara park near India Gate.

