Live
Just In
JPC imperative to probe 'massive scam': Kharge
The Congress chief alleged that until a JPC inquiry probes the issue, concerns persist that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to "shield his ally, compromising India's Constitutional institutions, painstakingly built over seven decades". He said the government must act immediately to eliminate all conflicts of interest in the regulator's investigation of the Adani Group and reiterated its demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter. In a post on X, Kharge said, "SEBI had previously cleared Adani, a close associate of PM Modi, before the Supreme Court following the January 2023 Hindenburg Report revelations. However, new allegations have surfaced regarding a quid-pro-quo involving the SEBI chief."