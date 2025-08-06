JSWBPSL signs MoU for Greenbelt Development

Bhubaneswa: In a landmark initiative aimed at fostering environmental sustainability, JSW Bhushan Power and Steel Limited has taken a giant leap forward by entering into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).

The MoU, signed on Monday, marks the launch of an ambitious Greenbelt Development Programme in and around JSWBPSL’s operational areas. The agreement was signed by Umesh Rai, Chief Operating Officer, JSWBPSL; S N Nanda, Regional Officer, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Sambalpur; and Dilip Rout, Divisional Manager, Odisha Forest Development Corporation. This collaboration underscores a unified vision towards creating greener industrial spaces and reaffirming the shared responsibility of industry and government in protecting the environment.

Umesh Rai emphasised the significance of Greenbelt Development as an integral component of JSW’s broader sustainability strategy. He highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts to adopt eco-conscious manufacturing practices, reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy efficiency and preserve biodiversity in the regions where it operates. “At JSWBPSL, sustainability is not just a policy. It is a commitment woven into our operational DNA,” said Rai.

Nanda and Rout lauded the initiative, expressed gratitude to JSWBPSL and acknowledged the leadership of Anil Kumar Singh, President and Whole Time Director of JSWBPSL, for his continued support and vision for a cleaner, greener industrial future. They said this agreement will serve as a model of effective collaboration between industry and regulatory bodies in driving environmental progress.

This Greenbelt Campaign will also be carried out as a part of the Centre’s Tree Plantation Campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” further aligning with the national mission to promote afforestation and environmental responsibility.