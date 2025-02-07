Judicial panel to submit report by Feb 28

Bhubaneswar: The Commission, headed by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, inquiring into the alleged torture of an Army officer and his fiancee at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on the intervening night of September 14 and 15 last year, has decided to submit its report by February 28.

Speaking to mediapersons here, C R Dash Commission’s secretary, Subhendra Mohanty, said the probe into the matter concluded on Wednesday and the report will be submitted to the government by February 28. He further said the lawyer of the Army officer and his fiancee was on Wednesday supposed to interrogate 35 police officials, including the former IIC of Bharatpur police station, Dinakrushna Mishra, who have submitted affidavits in support of the accused police staff of Bharatpur police station. The lawyer for the Army officer’s fiancée had sought time until February 15 to interrogate the accused police officials and 35 witnesses. But, the commission could not allow it due to time constraints, Mohanty said.

“The Commission requested the government to extend its tenure till April 2025 but the State government has asked the Commission to submit the inquiry report by February 28. As it is not possible to interrogate 35 witnesses within a comparatively short span of time, the Commission concluded the inquiry process on Wednesday and decided to submit the report based on the available evidence by February 28,” said Mohanty.

He also told mediapersons that the Crime Branch is yet to share the narco analysis, polygraph and brain finger-printing tests of five police officials with the Commission. He hoped that the agency will share the said examination reports before the submission of the inquiry report to the State government by the end of this month.

As per reports, the Army officer and his fiancee had gone to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours on September 15, 2024. An argument ensued between the police, the Army officer and his lady friend at the police station. The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three women cops dragged his lady friend into a cell of the police station. Some male cops, including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur police station, allegedly misbehaved with her at

the police station.