Justice BV Nagarathna Can Become The First Female Chief Justice Of India

In 2027, Justice BV Nagarathna will become India's first female Chief Justice. The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, has suggested nine judges for elevation to the Supreme Court.



So far, there were also requests for a female Chief Justice in India. Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has stated before his retirement that the time has arrived for India to get a woman Chief Justice.



In the month of April, he stated that Women's interests are foremost in people's minds, and they are doing everything they can do to promote them. They have not changed their minds. All they have to do now is, finding good candidates who are deserving and are willing to work hard and achieve their goals.

The Collegium has suggested Justice BV Nagarathna, who is currently a judge on the Karnataka High Court. In 2008, she was selected as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, and almost two years later, she was confirmed as a permanent judge. She will most likely be there for a month. Her appointment will be a significant moment in the country's legal system. She will set a magnificent example and be following the footsteps and replicate her father, Chief Justice of India ES Venkataramiah, who served from June to December 1989.

The other two women judges included and enlisted on the list of suggestions are Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi.

Chief Justice Ramana has since stated that now it's the time for woman who should lead the judiciary. While PS Narasimha, a senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General, will be a Supreme Court Judge.

Meanwhile, Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice CT Ravikumar, and Justice MM Sundresh are among the other judges recommended by the five-member Collegium.