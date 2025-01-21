Justice DK Upadhyay sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi HC

New Delhi: Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya was on Tuesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Justice Upadhyaya at a ceremony held at Raj Nivas, attended by Chief Minister Atishi, puisne judges and other dignitaries.

On January 14, the Centre cleared the appointment of Justice Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of Delhi HC after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his transfer.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Born on June 16, 1965, Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2011 and became a permanent judge in August 2013.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on July 29, 2023.

Shortly after the elevation of Chief Justice Manmohan to the Supreme Court was cleared, the Centre on December 3 issued a notification appointing Justice Vibhu Bakhru as Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Vibhu Bakhru, Judge of the Delhi High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court relinquishes charge of his office consequent upon his elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," had said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office."