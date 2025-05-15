Justice Gavai sworn in as 52nd CJI

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Justice Gavai is the first Buddhist Chief Justice of India.

He took his oath of office, pledging his commitment to uphold the Constitution and faithfully discharge duties, in Hindi. Chief Justice Gavai acknowledged the applause with folded hands, shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other dignitaries and family members sitting in the foremost row, including his immediate predecessor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Later, the Chief Justice of India touched his mother’s feet. PM Modi was also seen going up to the Chief Justice’s mother to greet her. The ceremony concluded with the rendering of the National Anthem.

Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, both sitting and retired, were present at the ceremony. Chief Justice Gavai has a tenure of over six months till November 23, 2025.