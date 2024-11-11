Justice Khanna to be sworn in as CJI today

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgements such as scrapping the electoral bonds scheme and upholding abrogation of Article 370, will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony at 10 am.

Justice Khanna will succeed Justice DY Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday. Justice Khanna’s term will last till May 13, 2025. The Centre officially notified Justice Khanna's appointment on October 24 following Chief Justice Chandrachud's recommendation on October 16.

Justice Khanna hails from a distinguished family from Delhi with legal roots; his father was Justice Dev Raj Khanna, a former Delhi High Court judge, and his uncle, Justice HR Khanna, was a renowned Supreme Court judge known for his dissenting verdict during the Emergency in the ADM Jabalpur case.

Throughout his career, Justice Sanjiv Khanna has focused on expediting justice and reducing case backlogs. Justice Khanna has been part of several landmark judgements such as upholding the sanctity of EVMs, scrapping the electoral bonds scheme, upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the grant of interim bail to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.