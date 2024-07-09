Live
Justice Sheel Nagu takes oath as Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice
Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday.
Justice Nagu was earlier serving as an acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was appointed as a judge there in 2011.
“As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of over 12 years as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he has authored more than 499 reported judgments,” the Supreme Court collegium had observed while recommending his name as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.
“He has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice at the High Court. He is considered to be a competent judge and possesses a high level of integrity and conduct required of a person holding high judicial officer,” added the collegium.