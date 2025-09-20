Live
- Ganguly, Bhajji, Raghuram, Jaydev frontrunners in BCCI chief race; Kiran More in contention too
- Heavy rain likely in six Tamil Nadu districts today, IMD issues warning
- Airbus to set up R&D Centre in Gujarat, sourcing over $1 billion worth Indian components
- AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Visits Macherla for Swachh Andhra Event
- Apple’s iPhone 17 Faces Early Scratches Backlash in China Despite Asia’s Strong Launch Demand
- Mauritius IT Minister lauds India’s C-DOT lab, urges deeper bilateral collaboration
- Kurmi agitators demanding tribal status block railway tracks at over 15 locations in Jharkhand
- BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt for hiking service fees in 14 temples of Karnataka
- Mahesh Bhatt shares how he honed the skills of director of his upcoming production
- Delhi cops crack Mundka gang involved in theft of light poles, wires; eight cases solved
Juvenile detained for armed robbery in Delhi
New Delhi: A 16-year-old juvenile has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in a violent armed robbery in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash...
New Delhi: A 16-year-old juvenile has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in a violent armed robbery in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), police said on Friday.
On September 8, four assailants allegedly attacked a man near the NSP Market Subway, causing multiple stab wounds before fleeing with his bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash, a laptop, and important documents, an officer said. The complainant, identified as Jitender, was near NSP when the accused tried to snatch his bag.
“When he resisted, the attackers stabbed him multiple times and decamped with his belongings. A case was registered at Subhash Place police station and further investigation was launched,” the officer added.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Inderlok Metro Station on Thursday. An informant indicated the presence of one of the suspects around 4.35 pm. The accused attempted to escape, but he was overpowered.
During interrogation, the juvenile confessed to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed the names of his associates -- identified as Luv, Amit, and Kaku -- who are absconding, police said.