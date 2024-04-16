Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination for MP's Guna LS seat

Bhopal: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination papers for Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

After offering prayers at a temple on the occasion of Durga Asthami, Jyotiraditya Scindia's convoy headed towards Guna for filing his nomination.

His supporters gave him a rousing welcome on the way with showers of petals.

It is interesting, that for Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is contesting his sixth Lok Sabha poll from family bastion Guna, it is the first election on a BJP ticket.

Until 2019, he fought five Lok Sabha elections on the Congress' ticket and won four of them.

The Scindia scion had lost in 2019 against the BJP's KP Yadav, which was a major setback for him. After one year, he shifted into the BJP in March 2020 along with 22 Congress MLAs.

A member of the erstwhile royal Scindia family of Gwalior, Jyotiraditya Scindia contested the first Lok Sabha (bypoll) election after his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, who was a Lok Sabha MP from Guna, died in a plane crash in 2001, and he won.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (53) was re-elected as MP from his family bastion Guna for the next three consecutive terms – 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Guna was one of the two Lok Sabha seats the Congress had managed to win despite a massive PM Modi wave in 2014; however, Scindia lost in 2019.

"I have just taken the blessings of the 'Tekri sarkar' and now we are moving forward on the path of public service," he said after offering his prayers before filing his nomination.

This time, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s main fight will be against Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav, who joined the Congress after leaving the BJP in 2023.