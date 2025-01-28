K9 helps sniff out narcotics in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Police's special K9 unit has achieved some major successes in anti-narcotics operations since the beginning of this year. Comprising highly skilled dogs, K9's exceptional performances have helped crack cases.

The collaboration between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Haryana Police's K9 units continues to prove vital in the fight against narcotics in the state. This year, so far the performance of these four-legged heroes has been outstanding, showing remarkable capabilities in narcotics detection and supporting law enforcement efforts in Haryana, said the officials.

The K9 unit currently deploys a highly skilled team of 62 dogs trained to detect narcotics nationwide.

Since the beginning of 2025, these K9 units have excelled, delivering successful operations that have greatly aided the state’s narcotics enforcement efforts. The specially trained K9s have displayed remarkable resilience, successfully detecting narcotics even in the most challenging conditions.

Some recent successes include 'Oscar' successfully detecting 442 grams of the sulfa drug in Haryana’s Rewari district. Likewise, 'Rainbow' and 'Jagga' uncovered 72 grams of Chitta in the Hisar district.

These remarkable findings highlight the effectiveness of the K9s in maintaining safety and combating illegal narcotics trafficking in the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In addition to their narcotics detection work, the dogs of the Haryana Police showcased their outstanding obedience, agility, and courage training at the Republic Day celebrations in Faridabad.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, praised the K9 teams for their incredible contributions to law enforcement.

The Director General of Haryana Police commended the K9 units for their tireless work, stating that these dogs are invaluable in crime investigation, narcotics detection, and even explosive detection. Their contribution is a significant force multiplier in the state’s ongoing efforts to combat crime and narcotic abuse.

The Haryana Police are responsible for training and deploying these dogs, ensuring that the K9 units are always prepared for their critical roles in protecting the citizens of Haryana. The continued success of the Narcotics Control Bureau K9s, along with the unwavering commitment of the Haryana Police, marks a pivotal step forward in the fight against narcotics in the region. These four-legged officers repeatedly prove they are indispensable in keeping the state safe.

Haryana Police use three types of dogs -- tracker dogs, explosive detection dogs, and narcotics dogs -- categorised based on their specific expertise.

Last year, the police increased its dog squad strength from 36 to 63 trained dogs, each equipped with advanced training to aid in solving crimes and catching criminals.

Currently, the police have 63 dogs, with five deployed in the state Narcotics Control Bureau and 58 in all districts. Each dog is handled by a dedicated dog handler and assistant dog handler.

The squad includes three main breeds -- Belgian Shepherds, German Shepherds and Labradors. After about 10 years of service, a dog retires and in most cases after retirement, they are handed over to their handlers, a senior official told IANS. “If the handler refuses to take over the procession of the dog, it’s handed over to some NGO or social organisation,” the officer added.