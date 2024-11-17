‘Kaise ho bhai’: Modi’s candid moment with Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ex changed warm pleasantries with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

In a video, PM Modi was seen sharing a candid moment with Akshay Kumar at the event, asking him “Kaise ho bhai (how are you, brother)”.

Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar, who was also among the speakers at the event, shared a candid image from his brief meeting with the Prime Minister.

"Got an opportunity to listen to our PM @narendramodi ji give an inspirational talk about new India's growth story at the HT Leadership Summit," Akshay Kumar captioned the post.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Leadership Summit, PM Modi said: “We have made a long journey. From the freedom struggle to the aspirations of a post-independence India, this is an extraordinary and wonderful journey… and the people who have showed India the way forward are the ordinary citizens, and her capacity and sagacity.”