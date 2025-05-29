Live
- Yoga reduces stress in our life: SP
- Bezwada Bar Assn celebrates NTR birth anniversary
- NTR laid foundation for women’s education
- Heavy Rainfall Expected as Southwest Monsoon Spreads Across Andhra Pradesh
- Govt school teacher shot dead in Bihar
- HC warns TMC MP of civil imprisonment
- Centre demands J’khand DGP Anurag’s removal
- 44 NDA MLAs ready to form new government in Manipur
- England tour turning point for Indian cricket: Pujara
- Satwik-Chirag pair makes winning comeback
Kamal Haasan set to enter RS with DMK support
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will soon make his entry into the Rajya Sabha, backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK has decided to allocate one of its four Rajya Sabha seats to Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). The MNM has already passed a resolution confirming Haasan's nomination.
