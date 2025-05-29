  • Menu
Kamal Haasan set to enter RS with DMK support

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will soon make his entry into the Rajya Sabha, backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK has decided to allocate one of its four Rajya Sabha seats to Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). The MNM has already passed a resolution confirming Haasan's nomination.

