Kangana Ranaut Condemns Ex-MP's Offensive Remarks, Highlights Rape Trivialization In India

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has publicly denounced former Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann for his offensive remarks about her in relation to rape. Ranaut took to social media to express her indignation, pointing out the persistent problem of trivializing sexual assault in India.

"This country seems unable to stop making light of rape," Ranaut stated. She highlighted how a senior politician had equated rape to riding a bicycle, underscoring the deeply ingrained nature of violence against women in the nation's patriarchal mindset. Ranaut emphasized that such casual references to sexual assault are often used to taunt or mock women, regardless of their professional standing.

Mann's controversial statement suggested that Ranaut could explain how rape occurs due to her "extensive experience" with it. This comment was apparently in response to Ranaut's earlier allegations of sexual assaults occurring during the farmers' protests of 2019-2020.

The actress's remarks have brought attention to a broader cultural issue where women's suffering is frequently dismissed or minimized. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with the Punjab women's commission taking note of Mann's comments.

Ranaut, who represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as an MP, had previously claimed in an interview that the farmers' protests could have led to a crisis similar to that in Bangladesh if India's leadership hadn't been strong. She also alleged involvement of China and the US in what she termed a "conspiracy."

This exchange has reignited discussions about rape culture, women's safety, and the responsibility of public figures in addressing these sensitive issues. As the debate continues, it highlights the ongoing challenges in changing societal attitudes towards sexual violence and gender equality in India.