Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Lawyer Indira Jaising

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Lawyer Indira JaisingKangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Lawyer Indira Jaising
Highlights

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya’s mother to forgive the death row convicts involved in...

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the death row convicts involved in the gruesome 2012 rape incident. A video of Kangana hitting out at Indira Jaising went viral drawing a reaction from Nirbhaya's mother.

The Bollywood actress said that people like the Supreme Court lawyer should be kept in prison with the convicts. Kangana remarked that it is such women who give birth to murderers.

"How can a convict be considered a minor when he is old enough to rape someone," she questioned. Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi remarked that she was glad that someone spoke out against the Supreme Court lawyer who sought her forgiveness to the rapists of her daughter. Earlier, when Indira Jaising asked Asha Devi to forgive her daughter's rapists, she wondered who the lawyer was and what right she had to do so.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative Council chairman Shariff
Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative...
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu's
"Shayad…" Song From
'Shayad…' Song From 'Love Aaj Kal' Is Out…
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors: Kollywood fans
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors:...


Top