Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Lawyer Indira Jaising

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the death row convicts involved in the gruesome 2012 rape incident. A video of Kangana hitting out at Indira Jaising went viral drawing a reaction from Nirbhaya's mother.

The Bollywood actress said that people like the Supreme Court lawyer should be kept in prison with the convicts. Kangana remarked that it is such women who give birth to murderers.

"How can a convict be considered a minor when he is old enough to rape someone," she questioned. Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi remarked that she was glad that someone spoke out against the Supreme Court lawyer who sought her forgiveness to the rapists of her daughter. Earlier, when Indira Jaising asked Asha Devi to forgive her daughter's rapists, she wondered who the lawyer was and what right she had to do so.