Kanhuguda residents threaten to boycott poll

Rayagada: The residents of Kanhuguda under Kashipur block in Rayagada district have decided to boycott elections if their demand for road connectivity remains unfulfilled. They alleged that the Rayagada administration has turned a deaf ear to their demands which include construction of a road and a bridge over Nagabali river.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kanhuguda kept their proposed road blockade at bay following an assurance by the administration that they will look into their demands within a month.

Former Kashipur tehsildar Sarat Sabara, IIC Rajesh Baliarsingh and RD Executive Engineer Krushna Chandra Hota assured the residents that their demands will be fulfilled within a span of 30 days.

The construction work has been undertaken from Kapuguda under Hatiguda panchayat instead of from Taladeska in Gorekhpur panchayat. As the residents depend on the Gorekhpur panchayat, they have demanded a pucca road from Taladeska to Kanhuguda for the convenience of the commuters including a bridge over Nagabali river. The residents have stated that if their demands are not fulfilled within 2 months, the people of six villages will boycotts elections.