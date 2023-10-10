Live
Kanshi sacrificed all to bring Bahujans out of slavery: Maya
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday paid tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, saying he sacrificed everything to bring the ‘Bahujan samaj’ out of slavery and help its people stand on their own feet. In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Mayawati said it was due to Kanshi Ram’s struggle that the BSP came to power in Uttar Pradesh four times. “... tributes to respected Kanshi Ram ji today on his death anniversary, (the one) who kept the self-respect movement of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar alive,” the BSP chief said.
He sacrificed everything to bring the ‘Bahujan samaj’ out of slavery. Due to his struggle, the BSP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh four times and a strong foundation of social change and economic liberation was laid, she said.