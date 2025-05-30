Kapil Mishra hails Modi’s leadership

New Delhi: As the PM Modi-led NDA government completed 11 years at the Centre on Thursday, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra praised the Prime Minister’s leadership, calling it a result of the people’s unwavering support and trust.

“The blessings of the people have brought us this far. Indian citizens have repeatedly given their mandate to PM Modi. His only goal is to serve the nation, and that commitment has been consistent over the years. That’s why we have remained in power for this long,” Kapil Mishra told IANS.

The BJP also issued a statement lauding PM Modi’s leadership, noting that his tenure has been marked by “great initiatives, policies, and strategic actions.”

PM Modi first took the oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and assumed office for a third term on June 9, 2024.