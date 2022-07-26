Kargil Vijay Diwas: Service chiefs lay wreaths at National War Memorial

As the country celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, Army chief General Manoj Pandey, Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Air Force's Air Chief Marshal V.R. Choudhary laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated across the country on this day. 23 years ago on July 26, 1999, the brave soldiers of India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and drove out the Pakistani intruders.





कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the spirit of the soldiers, remembering the valour of the Indian Army. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Mother Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valour in the defence of the motherland," Modi tweeted.





On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history. pic.twitter.com/XSE24gM20r — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also saluted the bravery, courage and sacrifice of the armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas. "India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought bravely in extremely harsh conditions to protect our motherland. Their valour and indomitable spirit will always be etched as a defining moment in the history of India," he tweeted.





कारगिल विजय दिवस हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की असाधारण वीरता, पराक्रम और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले सभी वीर सैनिकों को मैं नमन करती हूं। सभी देशवासी, उनके और उनके परिवारजनों के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। जय हिन्द! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu also remembered the valour and determination of the army on this occasion. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to them and their family members," Murmu wrote on Twitter.