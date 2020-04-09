Karnataka Decision Soon On Lockdown Extension, Says CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet met on Thursday, over the Coronavirus crisis. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired the emergency cabinet meeting. Among the issues on the agenda were the extension of the lockdown period. The proposal was reportedly backed by several members of the state cabinet in view of the Coronavirus transmission in various parts of the country. Karnataka MLAs will also take a 30% salary cut in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Supply of essential commodities is not a problem currently, media reports said quoting government sources.

Over the last two days, there has been a pan-India search in the number of Coronavirus positive cases all over. As per the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases has reached 5734 across the country. 169 cases of death on account of the deadly pandemic have been reported from various states.

Maharashtra with over 1000 cases, is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 738 cases. Delhi has seen a sharp spike over the last few days and as reported 669 cases as per the Health Ministry's website.

Karnataka has recorded 191 coronavirus positive cases. Compared to many other states, Karnataka has not seen a sharp spike over the last few days. The state government presumably sees this as an opportunity to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state and flatten the curve.