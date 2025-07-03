Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Rejects CM Siddaramaiah’s COVID-19 Vaccine Heart Attack Claims

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who started Biocon, said it is not true that COVID-19 vaccines caused many heart attacks in Hassan. She said this idea can confuse people.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, said more than 20 people had heart attacks in Hassan last month. He thought the vaccine might be the cause. He also said the vaccines were made too fast.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the vaccines were tested carefully and made with strong safety rules. She said the vaccines saved many lives. Only a few people had side effects. She said people should trust science and facts, not blame the vaccine without proof.

The government made a team to check the heart attack cases in Hassan. The team will report what they find in 10 days. The Health Ministry said studies show the vaccines are safe. There is no proof that vaccines cause sudden deaths.

The Ministry said heart attacks can happen for many reasons like family history, health, lifestyle, or after having COVID-19.