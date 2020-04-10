Karnataka records 6th death, total cases 191

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered death of its sixth coronavirus patient even as total positive cases rose by 10 to 191, an official said on Thursday. "Till date, 191 positive cases have been confirmed, including six who died and 28 discharged," said a health official. The official details on the sixth victim will be shared in the evening, the official told IANS.

In two days, it is the second such death in the southern state. A 65-year-old man died on Tuesday, who hailed from Kalaburagi. Between 5 pm on Wednesday and Thursday noon, 10 new cases surfaced, including eight contacts of earlier infected people.