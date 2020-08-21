Karnataka's cultural capital Mysuru is the cleanest city in medium category

Mysuru (Karnataka): Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, was adjudged the cleanest medium city in the 3-10 lakh population category in the fifth edition of the Annual Cleanliness Survey 2020 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, an official said on Thursday.

"Mysuru has been adjudged top city under the 3-10 lakh population category though it missed being among the top five cleanest cities across the country," an official of the city civic corporation told IANS.

Mysuru, the city of palaces, was declared the cleanest city in the first edition of the survey in 2016 and ranked among the top 10 clean cities in the subsequent surveys. Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri declared the survey rankings in New Delhi earlier in the day and the virtual event (Swachh Mahotsav) was telecast live in the Amba Vilas Palace in the city.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra bagged the top three rankings in the over 1-lakh population category.

In the overall national level of above 40-lakh population the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) bagged the best sustainable mega city award.

"In the south zone, under the 50,000-1 lakh population category, Hunsur in Mysuru district was adjudged the best city in the Citizen Feedback," said the official.

Ramanagara, about 40km from Bengaluru, bagged the best city award in innovation and best practices in south zone.

The annual survey assesses the performance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India programme) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on October 2, 2014 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the virtual ceremony, 9 workers of the Mysuru civic body, including Manula and Nanjundanaswamy interacted with the Union Minister.

The results of the survey were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.

Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha of the ruling BJP, district deputy commissioner Abhiram Shankar, city mayor Tasneem, Mysuru city BJP legislator Ramdas and Mysuru civic corporation commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were present on the occasion.