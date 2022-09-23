Kartavya Path to have its own police station

New Delhi: The newly inaugurated Central Vista corridor renamed as -- Kartavya Path -- will have a separate police station to maintain law and order in the country's one of the most highly secured and guarded areas.

The police station will come under the jurisdiction of New Delhi district which already has 11 police stations and the 'Kartavya Path' police station will be 12th in the district.

According to a government notification, the local areas which have been excluded from the jurisdiction of Police Stations Tilak Marg, South Avenue and Parliament Street respectively, shall cover the area henceforth.

The northern boundary of Kartavya Path police station's jurisdiction will have North Block, Rail Bhawan (exclusive) Raisina Road, Krishi Bhawan, INGCA (inclusive) Dr. Rajender Prasad, JSR Roundabout (R/A).

The police station's jurisdiction boundary in the south will have Man Singh Roundabout, V.P. House, Vigyan Bhawan, National Museum, Nirman Bhawan, Udhyog Bhawan RoundAbout (R/A) including Sunehari Bagh Masjid.Raksha Bhawan (inclusive) Ashok Road, C-Hexagon up to Akbar Road, Vanijya Bhawan (inclusive) Akbar Road, C-Hexagon along with National Stadium (inclusive) will be eastern boundary of Kartavya Path police station and North & South Block, West Boundary wall (exclusive) Road towards R.P Bhawan will be its jurisdiction boundary on western side.

The 'Kartavya Path', the new name given to the refurbished Central Vista Avenue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

The Central Vista Avenue includes the Rajpath and the India Gate lawns. While there was no official name such as 'Central Vista Avenue', sources claimed that it was conceptualised as a project as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The renovated Central Vista corridor consists of re-laid lawns on both sides of Kartavya Path.

New pop-up fountains have been installed on water bodies located in the lawns adjacent to India Gate.

Apart from this, four under-passes have been constructed on both sides of Kartavya Path which are equipped with public amenities.

Also on the India Gate lawns, pathways have been constructed for convenience of pedestrians along with bridges on water bodies.

Plazas have also been built to allow staging of cultural activities on India Gate lawns.