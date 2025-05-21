Karti Chidambaram Asserts INDI Alliance’s Strength In Tamil Nadu, Calls For Reforms Within State Congress

Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram reaffirmed the strength of the INDI Alliance in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that the coalition remains solid in the state despite national-level challenges. Speaking in Coimbatore, the Sivaganga MP clarified that recent remarks made by his father, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, about the alliance were misinterpreted, mainly due to selective social media headlines.

He urged people to listen to full speeches rather than forming opinions based on fragmented online narratives. The elder Chidambaram had expressed doubts about the unity of the INDI bloc while attending the launch of *Contesting Democratic Deficit*, sparking debates about internal discord.

Karti acknowledged that while the alliance might appear strained at the national level, in Tamil Nadu—under the leadership of the DMK—it continues to be robust and electorally viable.

On Tamil Nadu’s dynamic political scenario, Karti pointed out that actor Vijay’s new political party shows promise and energy but added that enthusiasm alone doesn't convert into electoral success. He also noted dissatisfaction among grassroots AIADMK workers regarding their party’s renewed alliance with the BJP.

Speaking about the Congress party's role in Tamil Nadu, Karti admitted the party occupies a vague space—neither in government nor in opposition. He expressed a desire for Congress to have ministerial representation if the alliance secures a win, drawing parallels with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's inclusive Cabinet approach.

He further highlighted several structural issues within the Tamil Nadu Congress, including factionalism and a lack of regional focus. “The party has been fixated on national issues, sidelining Tamil Nadu-specific problems. Leadership changes haven’t helped much as TNCC presidents operate within a limited scope,” he said.

Karti concluded by emphasizing the importance of organizational reforms and reconnecting with grassroots workers to reclaim the party's influence in the state.