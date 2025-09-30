Karur Stampede: FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'

Chennai/Karur: TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay "deliberately" reached late at Velusamypuram in Karur district, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the people, gathered to attend his rally on September 27, according to an FIR into the stampede in which at least 41 people have died and 60 were injured.

The FIR didn't name the TVK chief. Naming three party office-bearers: Mathyiyalagan (Karur district secretary), Bussy N Anand (state general secretary), and CTR Nirmal Kumar (state joint secretary), it said Vijay held roadshows without permission before reaching Velusamypuram, and his vehicle halted amidst a crowd there. It also said TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) party functionaries did not regulate their cadres or heed police warnings against overcrowding.

“Cadres perched atop tin sheets and tree branches, by throwing caution to the wind, fell on people standing below, and as a result, many choked, leading to an abnormal situation”, police said in the First Information Report (FIR).

The toll in the stampede increased to 41 on Monday, with a 60-year-old woman succumbing to her injuries at the hospital here.

According to the FIR, at about 4.45 PM, TVK chief Vijay entered Karur district via Velayuthampalayam and Thavittupalayam, which borders the district. “Vijay deliberately caused the delay by conducting a roadshow without permission in several places”, it said.

Also, violating conditions, receptions were held at several places, and thus, further delay was caused, it said. By 7 PM, Vijay reached the Velusamypuram junction, the FIR said, giving the details of events before the stampede. “Vijay’s campaign vehicle halted amidst the huge crowd of party workers, and a deliberate delay was caused for a short time... there was excessive crowding of workers and the general public at that spot,” it added.