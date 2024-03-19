Kavitha made a deal worth Rs 100 cr with AAP: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its investigation into the Delhi liquor scam case, has claimed that K Kavita has conspired with top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to gain benefits. K. Kavitha is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekhar Rao.The investigating agency said that in return for 'benefits', K Kavitha allegedly paid Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

ED alleged that illegal money was taken as a bribe from wholesalers, and AAP benefited. K. Kavitha was arrested by the ED on Saturday, March 16, after a search at her house in Hyderabad. By the acts of "corruption and conspiracy" in the formulation and implementation of Delhi excise policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP, it said. It alleged "Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy."

The agency, while seeking the remand of Kavitha last week, told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that she was "one of the kingpins, a key conspirator and beneficiary of the Delhi excise policy scam". Kavitha asserted earlier that she had done nothing wrong and alleged that the Centre was "using" the ED as the BJP could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana. The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP was using ED and CBI as its "goons" to finish off political opponents.