Live
- Challans of BS-III vehicles increased to 34% from previous day, says Delhi Traffic Police
- Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters this year: DGFT
- Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
Just In
Kedarnath shrine closes for winter
The portals of Kedarnath were on Wednesday closed for the winter season on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.
The doors of the Himalayan temple, dedicated to lord Shiva, were closed at 8.30 am amid worship and traditional rituals. More than 2,500 pilgrims attended the closing ceremony braving the severe early morning cold, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said.
The temple remains entirely snowbound during winter. Due to snowfall over the past few days, Kedarnath and surrounding areas are covered with fresh snow and swept by cold winds.
After the doors were closed, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath, on the shoulders of priests, left in a procession for the Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath where the lord will be worshipped during winter. More than 19.5 lakh pilgrims visited the temple this season, Ajay said.