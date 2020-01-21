Keep protesting, government will not go back on CAA: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government won't step back on the Citizenship Amendment Act even as millions of Indians continue to protest against the act that is being deemed as anti-Muslim.

Speaking at a rally in Lucknow, Shah said, "I want to say it again that the government is not going back on the CAA. Those who want to protest may continue doing so. There is no provision of taking anyone's citizenship in CAA. Canards being spread against CAA by Congress, SP, BSP, TMC. At the time of Partition, Hindu, Sikh Buddhist and Jain constituted 30 per cent of the population in Bangladesh and 23 per cent in Pakistan. But today, it's just 7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. Where have these people gone? Those who are protesting against CAA, I want to ask them this."

Talking about the January 5 violence in JNU campus, the Home Minister said "those talking about breaking Bharat Mata into 1000 pieces will be sent to jail. Anti-national slogans were chanted in JNU. Those who chant that Bharat Mata should be broken into a thousand pieces, should be put in jail or not? If you chant slogans against Bharat Mata, I will put you behind bars. I challenge Rahul, Akhilesh, Mamata and Mayawati for a discussion on CAA with me in public forum," Shah added.

He also declared that within three months, a "sky-touching Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya".