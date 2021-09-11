Kejriwal addresses national council meeting

New Delhi: The National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party was addressed by the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal said that for the last two and a half years, the whole country and the world is battling the most difficult epidemic of this century.He said that the Spanish flu came around 1918, it was equally dangerous, now after 100 years such a disease has come.

During this, the Delhi government of Aam Aadmi Party has made very good efforts at its level, about which there is a discussion all around inside Delhi. The Chief Minister of Delhi said, all the state governments and the central government have made efforts. 2 crore people of Delhi have made efforts. He said that many works have been done for the first time, like plasma therapy was used for the first time in Delhi. The world's first plasma bank opened in Delhi. Delhi gave the technology of home isolation to the whole world. During this, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff were martyred in the treatment of corona, then their family was given an honorarium of one crore rupees. 'Together we all have overcome the corona virus. I hope the third wave doesn't come' he added. The CM said' I speak only one thing to every new worker-leader that never aspire for a post in the Aam Aadmi Party. We have to work very hard for the country and society. Keep working in your own field and keep working hard, your inner joy should come from work and not from getting a position. Your work should be such that the party comes to you and says, You take this position, you should not need to ask for the post. If you have to come to me and ask for a position, it means that, You are not worthy of it, do such a thing that Arvind Kejriwal comes to you and says himself that I have seen your work, take this post, you should contest elections from here'.