Kejriwal appeals to all non-BJP parties in Rajya Sabha - This is the desire of the farmer, beat all the three bills

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been opposing the Farmers Bill 2020 continuously for the past several days. He is constantly asking non-BJP parties to come together and stand against this bill. Even on Sunday, when there is a debate in the Rajya Sabha to get this bill passed, Kejriwal has again tweeted and appealed to all parties to stand with the farmer.

Kejriwal tweeted and said, 'Today the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in the minority in the Rajya Sabha. I appeal to all the non-BJP parties to together beat these three bills, this is what the farmers of the country want. '

However, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari retorted, tweeting that, "The whole country and all the farmer brothers want this bill to be passed so that there is" open market - closed corruption ", but you can also spread politics on CAA by giving people Were misled. Has anyone got citizenship? In the same way, now you are spreading confusion with the Congress again, while all the farmers will benefit from this bill.

Kejriwal had also opposed this bill by tweeting earlier.

All the three bills of the Center will leave the farmers in the hands of big companies for exploitation. I request all non-BJP parties to unite in the Rajya Sabha and oppose these Bills, ensure that all your MPs are present and do not drama of the walkout. Farmers from all over the country are watching you.