Kejriwal asks Nitish, Naidu to reflect on Shah's remark

The AAP on Thursday slammed the BJP and its leader Amit Shah over his remark on BR Ambedkar in the Parliament, staging protests in all 70 Assembly constituencies across the city.

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote letters to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of NDA partners JDU and TDP, urging them to deeply reflect on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on B R Ambedkar.

Sharing the letters in X, Kejriwal said people feel that those who love Ambedkar cannot support the BJP that "insulted" the architect of India's Constitution, and asked Kumar and Naidu to ponder over it. Shah's remark on Babasaheb was not only "disrespectful" but also revealed the BJP's perspective to-wards him and the Constitution, the AAP leader said in the letters to the two chief ministers.

"The statement made by Shah in Parliament regarding Babasaheb has left the entire nation stunned. His remark that 'chanting Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion these days' is not only disre-spectful but also reveals the BJP's perspective towards Babasaheb and our Constitution," Kejriwal wrote.

