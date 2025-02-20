Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM Atishi was among the first from the AAP party to congratulate the newly elected CM, Rekha Gupta. “I welcome the BJP’s decision. This is a moment of pride for women in general.” She expressed confidence that Rekha Gupta would fulfill all the promises made by the PM and the BJP, especially the ₹2,500 per month financial aid for women.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta and expressed hope that she would fulfill all the assurances made during the election campaign.